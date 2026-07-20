Chris Hadfield posts satellite photo showing wildfire smoke across Earth
Technology
Astronaut Chris Hadfield just posted a striking satellite photo showing wildfire smoke stretching across huge parts of Earth.
He described it as "a smear visible from space" on X (formerly Twitter), reminding us how wildfires can impact the planet on a massive scale, and how satellites help us see the bigger picture.
NOAA GOES-19 tracks wildfire smoke
The NOAA GOES-19 satellite lets us track wildfire smoke as it spreads, even from orbit.
Hadfield's post highlights how space tech is crucial for spotting and understanding disasters that affect entire regions and sometimes the whole world.
It's a powerful example of how science keeps us connected to what's happening on Earth, even when it's not right outside our window.