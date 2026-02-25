Chrome 145 lets you annotate PDFs, multitask with split view

You can now highlight text and add notes in PDFs

Split View lets you open two tabs side by side—just right-click a tab or link and pick "Open Link in Split View."

For anyone who deals with documents, you can now highlight text, add notes, or sign PDFs directly in Chrome without downloading them.

Plus, the PDF viewer includes a Save to Google Drive button that lets you choose the account and adds the file to a "Saved from Chrome" folder.