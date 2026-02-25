Chrome 145 lets you annotate PDFs, multitask with split view
Chrome 145 is here with new features aimed at making life online a little smoother.
The update brings Split View for multitasking, lets you annotate PDFs right in your browser, and makes saving PDFs to Google Drive a breeze.
These tools are now live on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
You can now highlight text and add notes in PDFs
Split View lets you open two tabs side by side—just right-click a tab or link and pick "Open Link in Split View."
For anyone who deals with documents, you can now highlight text, add notes, or sign PDFs directly in Chrome without downloading them.
Plus, the PDF viewer includes a Save to Google Drive button that lets you choose the account and adds the file to a "Saved from Chrome" folder.
How to get the new features
The rollout started on February 10 for desktops, and mobile devices followed soon after.
To try the new desktop features, update Chrome on your desktop to the latest version and wait for the phased rollout.