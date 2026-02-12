Chrome for Android gets pinned tabs: How to use it

Google just dropped the "pinned tabs" feature in Chrome for Android, letting you keep your most-used tabs right at the top for quick access. The update is rolling out now with Chrome version 144 (starting February 12, 2026), after being teased back in December.

How to pin a tab To try it out, use the long-press menu in the tab grid.

Then, long-press a tab in grid view and tap "Pin tab"—your chosen tab pops up into a handy carousel at the top, with its icon and title.

Instead of a close button, you'll see a pin symbol so you don't accidentally swipe it away.

Pinned tabs look the same on desktop and mobile Pinned tabs look pretty similar whether you're on your phone or desktop: they stick to the top on Android and to the left on desktop.

This makes switching between devices less confusing—you always know where your go-to sites are.