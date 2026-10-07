Chrome Gemini AI flaw CVE-2026-0628 could let extensions access webcam

Heads up, Chrome users: a major security bug was just discovered in the Gemini AI feature.

This flaw (CVE-2026-0628) could let sketchy browser extensions inject scripts or HTML into a privileged page or the new Gemini panel browser component and even access things like your webcam or files without you knowing.

If your Chrome isn't updated to version 143.0.7499.192/.193 on Windows and macOS stable channels (143.0.7499.192 for Linux), it's time to hit that update button.