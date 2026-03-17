Chrome on Android now has a bookmarks bar

Google just made browsing on Android tablets and foldables a bit smoother. The latest Chrome update (version 146) adds a bookmarks bar, just like on your laptop, right below the address bar, showing off your favorite sites with icons and names.

How to enable bookmarks bar To turn it on, go to Settings > Appearance and flip the "Show bookmarks bar" switch.

If it's missing after updating, try force-stopping Chrome.

Heads-up: This only works on wide screens, so phones are left out for now.

Access bookmarks easily No more digging through menus.

Now you can tap folders to expand them, use a chevron for overflow items, or long-press a bookmark to see its URL.

It's all about making your browsing faster and easier.