Chrome on Android now has a bookmarks bar
Google just made browsing on Android tablets and foldables a bit smoother.
The latest Chrome update (version 146) adds a bookmarks bar, just like on your laptop, right below the address bar, showing off your favorite sites with icons and names.
How to enable bookmarks bar
To turn it on, go to Settings > Appearance and flip the "Show bookmarks bar" switch.
If it's missing after updating, try force-stopping Chrome.
Heads-up: This only works on wide screens, so phones are left out for now.
Access bookmarks easily
No more digging through menus.
Now you can tap folders to expand them, use a chevron for overflow items, or long-press a bookmark to see its URL.
It's all about making your browsing faster and easier.
Update to v146 for new experience
This move brings Chrome on tablets closer to its desktop experience and to other browsers that surface bookmarks on larger screens.
The feature is rolling out with Chrome for Android v146; update the app to access it.
The rollout is focused on large-screen Android devices (tablets and foldables); early sightings include Pixel Tablet and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.