Chrome's AI mode shows results and pages side by side
Technology
Chrome's new AI Mode update now lets you view search results and the websites you click, side by side, all in one window.
No more juggling a bunch of tabs just to keep track of what you're searching for.
Chrome's AI mode uses recent tabs
You can now ask follow-up questions and check out linked content without losing your place.
Plus, Chrome will pull in info from your recently opened tabs to make searches even smoother.
The update is rolling out in the US and works if you're on version 146.0.7680.174 or higher. Just check "About Google Chrome" under Help to see if it's ready for you.