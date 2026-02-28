Chrome's reading mode on Android gets a fresh look

You can tweak font style and text size

You'll find the "Show Reading mode" option in the three-dot menu on some devices instead of the address bar now, so it can be easier to reach.

The look follows Material 3 design vibes, and you can tweak font style (Sans serif, Serif, Mono) and pump up text size all the way to 250%.

Plus, you can pick backgrounds—Light, Sepia, or Dark—and your choices stick around next time you open it.

If you don't see these changes yet, you can turn them on early with Reader Mode flags until they roll out everywhere.