Cimo dies at 32 after battling stage 4 colon cancer
Technology
Alex Cimo, a favorite among Yu-Gi-Oh! fans and gaming enthusiasts, has passed away at just 32.
His wife Bryttni shared the news on June 5, saying he died "very suddenly" after fighting stage 4 colon cancer.
She thanked the community for their support and said Alex's honesty about his health brought him closer to so many people.
Cimo updated 383,000 YouTube followers
Cimo kept his 383,000 YouTube followers updated on his cancer journey while still creating Yu-Gi-Oh! content.
He also spoke out about ulcerative colitis, a condition he dealt with before, and helped raise awareness and funds for related causes.