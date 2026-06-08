Cimo dies at 32 after battling stage 4 colon cancer Technology Jun 08, 2026

Alex Cimo, a favorite among Yu-Gi-Oh! fans and gaming enthusiasts, has passed away at just 32.

His wife Bryttni shared the news on June 5, saying he died "very suddenly" after fighting stage 4 colon cancer.

She thanked the community for their support and said Alex's honesty about his health brought him closer to so many people.