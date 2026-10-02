Circuit Breaker Labs tackles AI mental health harms at TechCrunch

Circuit Breaker Labs, founded by siblings Shirali and Arul Nigam, is tackling a tough problem: making AI safer for everyone.

As a finalist at TechCrunch 2026 Startup Battlefield 200, they'll show off their work at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco this October.

Their mission? To fix the way AI understands people, especially when it comes to mental health, so no one gets hurt by a chatbot that misses the mark.