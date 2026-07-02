Cisco deploying personalized AI agents to 90,000 employees August 2026
Technology
Cisco is bringing personalized AI agents to all 90,000 of its employees starting in August 2026.
These smart assistants will handle tasks, answer questions, and connect people to the right tools, basically making work smoother and faster.
The company says most of this tech will run on Cisco's own servers to keep costs down and data secure.
Cisco finance leads, company trains employees
Cisco's finance team is ahead of the curve, using AI for drafting reports and tracking competitors.
But shifting other teams, like customer experience, to an "AI-native" way of working hasn't been easy; it's revealed some clunky processes.
To help everyone catch up, Cisco is rolling out training programs and encouraging staff to experiment with new ideas so they can get the most out of these tools.