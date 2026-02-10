Cisco takes on NVIDIA, Broadcom with new AI networking chip

The Silicon One G300 switch chip uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3nm chip-making technology. It comes with a number of new "shock absorber" features to prevent networks of AI chips from slowing down due to sudden spikes in data traffic. Cisco's EVP Martin Lund said the chip could make some AI computing tasks up to 28% faster by automatically rerouting data around network issues within microseconds.

Market competition

Networking technology is becoming crucial in the AI race

The launch of the Silicon One G300 switch chip highlights the growing importance of networking in the AI space. NVIDIA, for instance, included a networking chip that competes with Cisco's products in its latest systems. Broadcom is also targeting this market with its "Tomahawk" series of chips. This shows how crucial networking technology has become in the race for AI supremacy.