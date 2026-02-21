Cisco to develop software using AI instead of human engineers
Cisco is rolling out a new way to build software: engineers write what they want in plain specs, and AI tools do the coding.
Cisco says it is shifting toward "spec-driven development" and aims to ship at least a half-dozen software products that are fully developed with artificial intelligence in 2026, promising to make software building much faster and easier.
Engineers describe what the app should do, then AI generates the code.
The process is kept safe by CodeGuard, an open-source tool that checks for risky code and flags issues as they happen—helping reduce security risks as a defense-in-depth layer without extra hassle.
This could help more people—not just pro coders—create apps by simply writing specifications.
It could broaden the pool of creators, speed up building business tools or personal apps, and help squash security bugs early.
Cisco's latest quarterly revenue hit $15.3 billion.