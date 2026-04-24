Cisco unveils room temperature switch chip to link quantum computers
Technology
Cisco just unveiled a switch chip that connects different types of quantum computers: Think of it as a universal adapter for future tech.
While Google and IBM are also developing quantum-computing technology, Cisco is focused on linking them all together.
The best part? This chip works at room temperature and uses the same fiber-optic cables we already have.
Jeetu Patel says quantum internet possible
This tech could pave the way for a super-fast, ultra-secure quantum internet. It links systems using different methods (like rubidium atoms or superconductors), making global collaboration possible.
Jeetu Patel from Cisco says it's not just theory: This could boost network security soon by helping spot hacks instantly, with real-world use expected in about three years.