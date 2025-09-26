Cisco's new tool connects different quantum computers on the cloud
Cisco just dropped a new software tool that lets quantum computers from different brands work together on one cloud platform.
Rolling out next week, it's designed to help developers tap into the power of quantum computing—without needing to stick to just one company's tech.
While Microsoft, IBM, and Google are busy building their own quantum machines, Cisco is going for something different: making it easier for all those machines to connect.
The tool will let developers focus on solving big problems
The new tool automatically spreads out tasks across various quantum devices, so developers can use whatever tech fits best.
As Vijoy Pandey from Cisco puts it, this software "We will handle that complexity," letting coders focus on solving big problems instead of getting stuck on hardware differences.
It's a smart move that lets Cisco join the quantum race without building its own machines—and could potentially make things way simpler for anyone looking to experiment with this cutting-edge tech.