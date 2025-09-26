Cisco's new tool connects different quantum computers on the cloud

The tool will let developers focus on solving big problems

The new tool automatically spreads out tasks across various quantum devices, so developers can use whatever tech fits best.

As Vijoy Pandey from Cisco puts it, this software "We will handle that complexity," letting coders focus on solving big problems instead of getting stuck on hardware differences.

It's a smart move that lets Cisco join the quantum race without building its own machines—and could potentially make things way simpler for anyone looking to experiment with this cutting-edge tech.