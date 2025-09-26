US government can now use xAI's Grok chatbot models

GSA's 'OneGov Strategy' and xAI-OpenAI legal battle

This move is part of the GSA's "OneGov Strategy" to make tech buying easier for government offices.

Meanwhile, xAI is taking OpenAI to court in California, accusing them of stealing trade secrets and targeting xAI employees to extract confidential information.

The legal battle shows just how fierce the competition is as AI tools become more common in government work.