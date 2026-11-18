Citibank shifts AI risk to customers as other banks follow
Citibank just updated its rules: if you use third-party AI tools to manage your money and something goes wrong, you're responsible for any hacks or leaks.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, and PNC are doing the same. Basically, if an AI app messes up with your bank information, the bank won't cover the fallout.
Banks warn against sharing AI logins
AI tools promise to make budgeting easier by connecting directly to your accounts, but banks aren't convinced they're safe.
Citibank warns that sharing login details with these apps is risky business and makes it clear: if your data gets exposed through an AI tool, it's on you, not them.