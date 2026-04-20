Clarke Reynolds finishes Brighton Marathon guided by Be My Eyes
Clarke Reynolds, a blind artist, just made marathon history.
On April 12, he finished the Brighton Marathon (42km) using Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses and the Be My Eyes app, which let volunteers from around the world guide him in real time.
With guide runner Alaistair Ratcliffe by his side, Clarke crossed the finish line in under six hours and 20 minutes, a huge moment for visually impaired athletes.
Reynolds raised Fight for Sight funds
Clarke's run wasn't just about finishing: it raised funds for Fight for Sight, a charity supporting eye health research.
Living with retinitis pigmentosa himself, Clarke also incorporated Braille into his passion for art along the way.
Eleanor Southwood, MBE, from Fight for Sight called his efforts "We are so proud of Clarke. What he has achieved is extraordinary," especially with all the support from sponsors backing him up.