Clarke Reynolds finishes Brighton Marathon guided by Be My Eyes

Reynolds raised Fight for Sight funds

Clarke's run wasn't just about finishing: it raised funds for Fight for Sight, a charity supporting eye health research.

Living with retinitis pigmentosa himself, Clarke also incorporated Braille into his passion for art along the way.

Eleanor Southwood, MBE, from Fight for Sight called his efforts "We are so proud of Clarke. What he has achieved is extraordinary," especially with all the support from sponsors backing him up.