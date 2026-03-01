Claude AI app's Pentagon ban sparks App Store surge
Claude, the AI app from Anthropic, just shot up to the second spot among free apps on Apple's US App Store—now sitting right behind ChatGPT and ahead of Google Gemini.
This leap comes right after a public clash with the Pentagon over how its AI could be used.
Claude's rise amid Trump-Pentagon clash
Claude's rise has been wild: it jumped from outside the top 100 in January to #2 this weekend, outpacing even Google's own AI app.
The buzz isn't just about features like writing help or coding—Anthropic made headlines by refusing to let its tech be used for surveillance or autonomous weapons.
That move led President Trump to ban federal agencies from using Claude, while OpenAI struck a similar deal with safeguards for its own Pentagon partnership.
Claude offers writing, coding, research tools
Launched on iOS in May (launch year not stated in source), Claude offers tools for writing, coding, research—even analyzing images.
A splashy Super Bowl ad (not mentioned in source) helped boost downloads fast.
But what really sets it apart is how ethics and big tech rivalries are shaping which AI apps people trust—and download—right now.