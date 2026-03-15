Claude AI builds web viewer for Lutke's MRI scans
Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke got creative with his annual MRI scans.
Instead of using clunky Windows software, he asked Anthropic's Claude AI to build an easy-to-use web viewer right from the files on his USB stick.
The result? He could view his scans in a browser.
Lutke shared a screenshot of the tool
Lutke shared a screenshot of the tool and said he just "reflexively" turned to AI after tinkering with it for a while: "You want to train your brain on this intuition."
He even prompted Claude to add scan findings directly onto the images, making it way more useful.
Claude handled DICOM files
Claude handled DICOM files (the usual format for MRIs and X-rays) and organized everything so it worked smoothly on Lutke's Mac (no Windows needed).
His post about this smart shortcut racked up over 7.5 million views on X, showing how AI can make even medical data simpler for everyone.