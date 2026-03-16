Claude AI is giving you double the usage limit
Anthropic is giving Claude AI users a nice boost: until March 27, 2026, you get double the usage limit during off-peak weekday hours.
This applies to Free, Pro, Max, and Team plans across web and mobile (but not Enterprise).
The move comes as more people are choosing Claude, partly because it stands firm on not working with US military contracts if it means compromising on AI safety.
How to make the most of this offer
The deal kicked off March 13, 2026.
You get twice the usual five-hour limit outside peak times (that's before 8am or after 2pm ET on weekdays). Extra usage during these hours doesn't count against your weekly cap, so you can really make the most of it.
If you're on Enterprise, though, this one skips you.
Claude's user base is growing fast
Claude's user base is growing fast. A lot of folks appreciate its ethical stance and focus on safety.
Anthropic ran a similar promo for paid users last December; this time they're opening things up wider as demand keeps climbing.