Claude AI maker Anthropic urges global pause on super-advanced AI
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, wants everyone to hit pause on building super-advanced AI.
They're worried that if we rush ahead, these systems could get way too powerful and slip out of human control.
Their idea? Slow things down so society and researchers can keep up.
Anthropic calls for US China pause
Anthropic says this pause only works if big players like the US and China agree to it together, with clear rules everyone can check.
They also flagged the risk of AIs upgrading themselves without much human help, something that hasn't happened yet but could be a game-changer.