Claude AI not discussed for military operations, says Anthropic
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, says it hasn't discussed using its chatbot for US military operations.
The company told Reuters it had not discussed the use of Claude for specific operations, pushing back on rumors about direct involvement.
US DoD annoyed over Claude's limitations
The US Department of Defense is reportedly annoyed that Anthropic won't let Claude be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.
This tension could threaten a $200 million contract, even though Claude has reportedly been used in intelligence work—including the high-profile Caracas raid that The Wall Street Journal reported involved the tool and led to Nicolas Maduro's capture.
Claude plugged into Palantir's software
Claude is plugged into Palantir's software. But Anthropic keeps it away from anything violent or invasive, sticking to its strong policies—even if that means missing out on bigger deals.