Claude AI now has free online courses: Here's how to access
Anthropic, the creators of Claude AI, have just rolled out Anthropic Academy—a set of free courses on how to use Claude AI, available via Skilljar.
Whether you're curious about AI basics or want to dive into advanced features, there's something for everyone.
Finish a course and you'll get a certificate you can show off.
What all courses are available?
You can start with Claude 101 to learn the essentials, including Claude's core features and everyday tasks.
If you're after more depth, there are tracks on AI Fluency (built with professors Joseph Feller and Rick Dakan), plus hands-on lessons for developers—covering everything from using Claude's API to integrating new tools.
How to sign up for the courses?
Signing up is easy: just head over to anthropic.skilljar.com and create a free Skilljar account—no need for a paid Claude subscription.
Once you complete any course, grab your certificate and add it straight to LinkedIn or your resume.