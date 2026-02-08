Claude AI now primary author of its own development Technology Feb 08, 2026

Anthropic's Claude AI is now the primary author of its own development, with staff engineers shipping 2,000-3,000-line AI-generated pull requests and moving to high-level oversight and verification.

Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger shared this update, noting it's even ahead of CEO Dario Amodei's earlier prediction that AI would do 90% of the coding.

Amodei has already warned that this kind of progress could mean fewer jobs for humans and urged lawmakers to start preparing.