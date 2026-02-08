Claude AI now primary author of its own development
Anthropic's Claude AI is now the primary author of its own development, with staff engineers shipping 2,000-3,000-line AI-generated pull requests and moving to high-level oversight and verification.
Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger shared this update, noting it's even ahead of CEO Dario Amodei's earlier prediction that AI would do 90% of the coding.
Amodei has already warned that this kind of progress could mean fewer jobs for humans and urged lawmakers to start preparing.
Legal plugin for Claude Cowork
Anthropic also rolled out a "Legal Plugin" for Claude Cowork, letting the AI take on tasks like reviewing documents and analyzing contracts.
This move has made waves in the IT world—stocks for big firms like Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech have dropped as worries grow about tech jobs disappearing.
Amodei previously called out slow government responses to automation and cautioned that white-collar job cuts could be coming within five years.