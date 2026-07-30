Claude AI outage disrupts users worldwide
What's the story
Anthropic has confirmed an outage affecting its AI assistant, Claude. Users have been reporting failed requests and "529 Overloaded" errors across multiple AI models. The company is aware of the issue and is working to restore services after elevated errors and latency disrupted both Claude and applications relying on its API.
Recovery efforts
Service restored for most models
The issue was first acknowledged by Anthropic at 5:57am UTC on July 30. The company said it was looking into elevated errors affecting many Claude models.
In a follow-up update at 6:26am UTC, Anthropic confirmed that all models except Opus 5 had recovered and that they were working to restore Opus 5 as well.
Error details
Users encountered error messages during the outage
During the outage, users trying to access Claude or apps powered by Anthropic's API faced error messages.
One of the most common read: "API Error: 529 Overloaded. This is a server-side issue, usually temporary, try again in a moment."
A 529 Overloaded error usually means that the servers are unable to handle the current volume of incoming requests.
Wider impact
Third-party apps also impacted by the outage
The disruption not only affected the Claude chatbot but also third-party tools and services relying on Anthropic's API.
Users reported failed requests, increased latency, and interrupted AI responses during the incident.
Although most Claude models have recovered, Anthropic has warned some users may still experience errors until the issue is completely resolved.