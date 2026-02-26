Claude AI to get Vercept's no-code superpowers
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI chatbot, has snapped up Vercept—a small Seattle startup known for making AI that can handle computer tasks without complicated coding.
The goal? Make Claude even better at working with things like spreadsheets and web forms, so it can help out more in real-world jobs.
Vercept founders to join Anthropic
The Vercept founders (Kiana Ehsani, Luca Weihs, and Ross Girshick) are joining Anthropic to bring their know-how directly into Claude.
This comes right after Claude's latest version scored big on tough benchmarks—almost matching human performance.
Meanwhile, traditional automation companies like UiPath are feeling the heat: their stock dropped as investors worry that smarter AIs like Claude could shake up the industry.