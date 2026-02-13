Claude climbs App Store charts after Super Bowl ad campaign

Claude's ad campaign pays off

The campaign was a direct response to OpenAI testing ads for ChatGPT, and it worked—Claude shot from 41st to 7th place in the App Store by February 13, its best ranking yet.

Downloads spiked by 32% in just three days (that's 148,000 new installs), and generated social buzz. Even globally, downloads were up 15%.

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called Anthropic's strategy "dishonest," but that hasn't slowed down the buzz around Claude as it goes head-to-head with ChatGPT.