Claude climbs App Store charts after Super Bowl ad campaign
Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, just jumped into the US App Store's top 10 after some clever Super Bowl ads.
The commercials playfully showed chatbots twisting advice into weird product plugs—think cougar dating apps and insoles—before ending with, "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude."
That message definitely caught people's attention.
Claude's ad campaign pays off
The campaign was a direct response to OpenAI testing ads for ChatGPT, and it worked—Claude shot from 41st to 7th place in the App Store by February 13, its best ranking yet.
Downloads spiked by 32% in just three days (that's 148,000 new installs), and generated social buzz. Even globally, downloads were up 15%.
Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called Anthropic's strategy "dishonest," but that hasn't slowed down the buzz around Claude as it goes head-to-head with ChatGPT.