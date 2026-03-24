Claude Code AI can now auto-handle your permissions

How does the new mode work?

Auto mode uses a smart checker to spot risky actions (like deleting lots of files or leaking data) before they happen.

Safe stuff runs automatically, while anything sketchy either gets reworked or asks for your okay.

You might notice a tiny slowdown, but overall, it means fewer interruptions during long coding sessions.

Right now, it's available on Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 models, with plans to bring it soon to Enterprise and API users as Anthropic keeps improving its tools for safer, more productive coding.