Claude code can now chat with you on Telegram, Discord
Anthropic has dropped Claude Code Channels, a new tool that lets you chat with Claude on Telegram and Discord, all in real time.
It can send messages, push notifications, and even handle webhooks right inside your chats.
You'll need the latest Claude Code (v2.1.80+), Bun runtime, and a claude.ai login to get started.
How to set up the new plugin
Just run a couple of commands to add the plugin, then link it up with BotFather for Telegram or Discord Portal.
Once set up, events from your group chats can trigger code execution, so you can get CI alerts, bridge iOS build chats, or monitor things without being glued to your terminal.
Similar to OpenClaw's phone-chat feature
Claude Code Channels is built on similar lines as OpenClaw's phone-chat feature but puts security first.
While OpenClaw (with its massive 210,000 GitHub stars) does everything from managing flights to smart homes, Anthropic's version runs on MCP (Model Context Protocol), keeping things open and community-focused as well.