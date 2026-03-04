Claude code now lets you talk to it

With Voice Mode on, your spoken commands are instantly transcribed right where your cursor is—no awkward switching between speaking and typing. It's free for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users with no extra charges or limits.

Claude code is on a roll

Claude Code has been on a roll lately: run-rate revenue surpassed $2.5 billion and has more than doubled since the beginning of 2026, and weekly active users have shot up too.

The app even topped US App Store charts after opting out of a government surveillance program.

It's going head-to-head with GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Google, and OpenAI—so if you like trying the latest tools (or just want to talk your code), this one might be worth checking out.