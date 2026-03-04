Claude Code propels Anthropic toward $20B revenue run rate

Even with the Pentagon dispute making headlines, users are flocking to Claude. The app shot to #1 on Apple's App Store in February 2026, even beating out ChatGPT. CEO Dario Amodei called the government's move "retaliatory and punitive," but it hasn't slowed growth—Claude also overtook rivals Grok and DeepSeek in daily visits after news broke.

Anthropic's rise rattles IBM, boosts valuation

Anthropic's rise is shaking up more than just app rankings.

When Anthropic announced Claude Code could modernize a legacy programming language running on IBM systems, IBM's stock plunged more than 13%.

Now valued at $380 billion—more than India's biggest IT companies combined—Anthropic is proving its influence goes way beyond just AI circles.