Claude Code propels Anthropic toward $20B revenue run rate
Anthropic, the AI startup whose CEO Dario Amodei is a former OpenAI executive, is closing in on a $20 billion revenue run rate thanks to its hit product, Claude Code.
But things aren't all smooth—recently the US Department of Defense labeled Anthropic a "supply-chain risk," sparking some serious tension.
Claude's growth amid Pentagon dispute
Even with the Pentagon dispute making headlines, users are flocking to Claude. The app shot to #1 on Apple's App Store in February 2026, even beating out ChatGPT.
CEO Dario Amodei called the government's move "retaliatory and punitive," but it hasn't slowed growth—Claude also overtook rivals Grok and DeepSeek in daily visits after news broke.
Anthropic's rise rattles IBM, boosts valuation
Anthropic's rise is shaking up more than just app rankings.
When Anthropic announced Claude Code could modernize a legacy programming language running on IBM systems, IBM's stock plunged more than 13%.
Now valued at $380 billion—more than India's biggest IT companies combined—Anthropic is proving its influence goes way beyond just AI circles.