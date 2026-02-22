Anthropic's new AI tool crashes cybersecurity shares: Here's why

Anthropic recently unveiled Claude Code Security, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that scans code for security vulnerabilities and suggests patches. The product is integrated into the web version of Claude Code and is currently available as a limited research preview for Enterprise and Team plan customers. Open-source maintainers are given priority access to this revolutionary tool. However, the announcement has already triggered a massive sell-off in cybersecurity stocks, wiping billions from their market value.

Stock impact Billions wiped off from cybersecurity stocks The launch of Claude Code Security has had a major impact on the cybersecurity market. CrowdStrike's shares fell by about 8%, while Cloudflare and SailPoint saw their stocks drop by 8% and 9.4%, respectively. Okta's shares tanked over 9% and Zscaler's fell by 5.5%. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) also closed at its lowest since November 2023, with total market value losses running into billions across major players in the sector.

Functionality Claude Code Security's unique approach to vulnerability detection Unlike traditional security scanners that rely on rule-based systems to detect known vulnerability patterns, Claude Code Security employs a more sophisticated approach. The tool analyzes code like a human security researcher, tracing data movement through an application and mapping component interactions. This enables it to identify subtle flaws that other tools often miss. Anthropic's latest model, Claude Opus 4.6, has already detected over 500 vulnerabilities in production open-source codebases, bugs that had evaded expert review for decades.

