Claude Cowork is now your digital assistant: Here's how
Anthropic's Claude AI has gone from a basic chatbot to an advanced digital assistant in just a few months. Claude (using Claude Code) even helped NASA plan rover routes on Mars—showing it can handle some pretty real-world challenges.
And when Anthropic introduced Claude Cowork (research preview) in January 2026 and expanded it in early February 2026 with specialized plugins for industries like law and finance, it shook up the software world so much that the announcement coincided with a sharp sell-off that wiped out nearly $285 billion in market value across global software and IT service stocks in a single trading session — a moment people are calling the "SaaSpocalypse."
Updates to Claude's other models
Anthropic also rolled out updates like Claude Opus 4.6 and Sonnet 4.6, which let the AI tackle longer and more complex tasks with smarter reasoning.
Plus, their new feature called Claude Dispatch means you can switch between your phone and computer without missing a beat—making it feel more like a true digital coworker than ever before.