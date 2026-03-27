Claude Cowork is now your digital assistant: Here's how Technology Mar 27, 2026

Anthropic's Claude AI has gone from a basic chatbot to an advanced digital assistant in just a few months. Claude (using Claude Code) even helped NASA plan rover routes on Mars—showing it can handle some pretty real-world challenges.

And when Anthropic introduced Claude Cowork (research preview) in January 2026 and expanded it in early February 2026 with specialized plugins for industries like law and finance, it shook up the software world so much that the announcement coincided with a sharp sell-off that wiped out nearly $285 billion in market value across global software and IT service stocks in a single trading session — a moment people are calling the "SaaSpocalypse."