Claude Cowork's new plugins automate your workday
Anthropic just rolled out 11 open-source plugins for its Claude Cowork platform, aiming to make work life a lot smoother.
These tools automate tasks across sales, marketing, legal, finance, customer support and more—so teams can focus on what matters instead of busywork.
Each plugin is tailored to a specific job function
Each plugin bundles handy skills and connectors made for specific jobs.
Finance teams get integrations with partners like FactSet; legal gets contract review helpers; HR can generate job descriptions and onboarding docs.
Admins also have controls to create custom workflows, while org-wide sharing and private marketplace support are in the works.
Setup is simple, with pre-built templates and connectors
The update brings fresh connectors like Gmail and DocuSign, while Google Workspace integration was added previously.
Setting up is simple—install plugins from Cowork and use pre-built templates and connectors to plug these tools right into your daily routine.
Research preview available for paid users
These plugins are live now as a research preview for all paid Claude users.
The launch even gave partners' stocks a lift (think Salesforce +4%, FactSet +5%, DocuSign nearly 6%).
It's another step as Anthropic keeps pushing AI deeper into everyday business tools.