Claude Cowork's new plugins automate your workday

Anthropic just rolled out 11 open-source plugins for its Claude Cowork platform, aiming to make work life a lot smoother. These tools automate tasks across sales, marketing, legal, finance, customer support and more—so teams can focus on what matters instead of busywork.

Finance teams get integrations with partners like FactSet; legal gets contract review helpers; HR can generate job descriptions and onboarding docs.

Admins also have controls to create custom workflows, while org-wide sharing and private marketplace support are in the works.

Setup is simple, with pre-built templates and connectors The update brings fresh connectors like Gmail and DocuSign, while Google Workspace integration was added previously.

Setting up is simple—install plugins from Cowork and use pre-built templates and connectors to plug these tools right into your daily routine.