Claude cuts drug review time 89%, finds issues humans missed
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the popular AI chatbot Claude, is now venturing into healthcare. The tech giant has announced its plan to aid in drug discovery and development. To kickstart this initiative, Anthropic has acquired Mithril Medicine, a one-person biotech start-up run by Cody Tranbarger. Mithril Medicine specializes in discovering treatments for two rare types of muscular dystrophy.
AI assistance
Claude's impact on Mithril Medicine's drug development timeline
Tranbarger has been using Claude as his AI assistant to coordinate contracts, logistics, and experiments across 11 external labs.
With the help of this advanced technology, Mithril Medicine was able to take a new drug candidate from concept to successful mice testing in less than 18 months.
If these promising early results hold up, human clinical trials could begin as early as late 2028.
Time-saving
Claude AI's efficiency demonstrated by Enveda
The potential of Claude AI was also demonstrated by Enveda, a biotech company that used it to review a massive 1,061-page manufacturing document.
The AI flagged all 11 errors found by human reviewers and discovered seven additional issues that were completely missed.
This reduced the verification work by an impressive 89%, cutting down the time from over 25 hours to under three hours.
Regulatory assistance
Bristol Myers Squibb's experience with Claude AI
Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical giant, also leveraged Claude AI to assess its early-stage clinical trial plans.
The company said that estimating the success probability of a medical trial usually takes several days. However, with Claude, it could generate an initial analysis from just one prompt.
This shows how AI can speed up complex processes in the healthcare sector.
Design optimization
Other healthcare applications of Claude AI
Claude AI is also being used to design drugs.
BigHat Biosciences employed Anthropic's AI to optimize antibody fragments, resulting in designs that bind to their targets over 10 times better while showing major improvements in stability.
Divergence Labs used the same technology for generating around 35,000 antibody designs for food allergy treatments within a month.
Therapy design
'Claude Science': Anthropic introduces new AI workbench for researchers
Generate Biomedicines also relied on Claude AI for cell therapy design, resulting in proposed gene designs that were 70% shorter than standard models.
This highlights the potential of AI in streamlining and improving processes in drug discovery and development.
To support this growing sector, Anthropic has launched "Claude Science," an AI workbench specifically for scientific researchers, along with a Life Sciences Verification Programme.