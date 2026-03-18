Claude Dispatch lets you control desktop AI tasks from your phone
Anthropic just dropped Claude Dispatch, a new feature that lets you manage desktop AI tasks straight from your phone.
Announced in March 2026, it's in research preview for Cowork and is rolling out first to Max subscribers, with Pro users next.
Now you can have ongoing chats with the AI to handle things like spreadsheets, organizing folders, dashboard reports, and email summaries, without being glued to your desk.
The AI runs in a secure desktop sandbox
Claude Dispatch runs in a secure desktop sandbox and can access files or browsers if you allow it.
Your desktop stays online while you use a mobile sidebar to control tasks remotely: no need for screen sharing or jumping between devices.
Setup is simple
Setup is simple: update both Claude Desktop and mobile apps, then pair them by scanning a QR code in Cowork's Dispatch panel.
Early testers found email summaries and screenshot retrieval worked well, though there were some hiccups with Terminal or Safari tabs.
As Felix Rieseberg put it, it feels like "It's one persistent conversation with Claude running on your computer. Message it from your phone and return later to finished work."