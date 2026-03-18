Claude Dispatch lets you control desktop AI tasks from your phone Technology Mar 18, 2026

Anthropic just dropped Claude Dispatch, a new feature that lets you manage desktop AI tasks straight from your phone.

Announced in March 2026, it's in research preview for Cowork and is rolling out first to Max subscribers, with Pro users next.

Now you can have ongoing chats with the AI to handle things like spreadsheets, organizing folders, dashboard reports, and email summaries, without being glued to your desk.