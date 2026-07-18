These Anthropic subscribers will get access to Claude Fable 5
What's the story
Anthropic has announced that its advanced AI model, Claude Fable 5, will be a permanent feature of its top-tier subscriptions from July 20. The decision comes after weeks of uncertainty over the duration of free access to the model for paying users. Under the new terms, Max and Team Premium subscribers will get Fable 5 as part of their plans indefinitely but with a cap on usage limits.
Usage credits
Pro and Team Standard subscribers to get usage credits
Pro and Team Standard subscribers won't get Fable 5 as part of their base plans. However, they will continue to have access through usage credits.
To make up for the inconvenience caused by this change, Anthropic is offering a one-time $100 credit to affected users.
The company acknowledged the unpredictable demand for Fable and its phased rollout strategy in its announcement.
Availability challenges
Fable 5's initial rollout was interrupted by export controls
Fable 5 was first introduced on June 9, along with Claude Mythos 5.
However, it went offline just three days later after the US Department of Commerce imposed export controls on the technology.
The restrictions were lifted on June 30 and Anthropic reinstated the model on July 1.
To compensate for this delay, Anthropic included Fable 5 in Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise plans for free but with certain usage limits until July 7.
Acknowledgment
Anthropic acknowledges frustration among users
Anthropic extended Fable 5's free access twice, first until July 12 and then until July 19. The company admitted that these changes had frustrated subscribers.
"We know this has been frustrating, and we want to give you more certainty about what your plan includes," it said in its post.
Anthropic also clarified that it is "continuing to invest in new capacity" for improved availability of the model in the future.