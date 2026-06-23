Why Claude may want to see your government ID

Verification procedure

User data protected under law

When triggered, Anthropic's policy would require users to upload a photo scan of a government-issued passport or driver's license. The company would also take a selfie photo or video of the person and their digitized version as a face geometry template. This data is legally protected biometric data in some US states like Illinois. Anthropic would also keep a record of the verification result, such as if the user has reached a certain age.