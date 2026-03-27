AI's potential for large-scale cyberattacks sparks worries

Turns out, leaked documents suggest Claude Mythos (internally called Capybara) could identify and exploit software vulnerabilities and might enable large-scale cyberattacks if misused.

The leak didn't just spill info on the AI: it also exposed thousands of unpublished files and plans for an exclusive CEO summit in Europe.

In response, Anthropic is now granting early access primarily to groups working on cybersecurity, hoping to keep things safe while still pushing tech forward.