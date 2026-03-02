Claude now lets you import memories from ChatGPT, Gemini

Claude's tool isn't just about importing—it also lets you edit memories using natural language and keep work and personal info separate. Unlike ChatGPT (which doesn't let you export memories directly), Claude offers a smoother way to import memories when switching platforms, though it doesn't transfer full conversation histories, file attachments, custom GPTs or projects, or provider-specific features. Google only started testing similar imports for Gemini this year.

Why it matters

If you're tired of feeling stuck on one AI platform or want an easier switch from ChatGPT (especially with all the recent drama), this feature could be a big help.

With portable, editable memories and growing popularity on app stores, Claude is making it simpler than ever to make the jump.