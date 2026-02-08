Claude Opus 4.6 can now process up to 2.5x faster Technology Feb 08, 2026

Anthropic just rolled out "fast mode" for its Claude Opus 4.6 AI, increasing output tokens per second (OTPS) by up to 2.5 times, though it does not necessarily reduce time to first token (TTFT).

You can turn it on by setting speed to "fast" in API requests or using /fast in Claude Code during the research preview.