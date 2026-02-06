Claude Opus 4.6 is here to ace your coding tasks
Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.6, its latest AI model built to boost coding, financial analysis, and research workflows.
Launched in February 2026, it's available across platforms like claude.ai, the API, and Microsoft Foundry.
It handles big projects with a context window of up to 1 million tokens in beta for power users.
It can handle long-running tasks without dropping the ball
This model is all about reliability—think better code reviews, smarter debugging, and even self-correction when things go sideways.
It plans tasks in detail and can juggle long-running or complex jobs without dropping the ball.
You'll also find handy features like adaptive reasoning (for trickier problems), context compaction for longer sessions (in beta), adjustable effort controls, agent teams for multitasking—and integrations with Excel, PowerPoint (preview), and Figma.
It outperforms GPT-5.2 on some evaluations
Claude Opus 4.6 isn't just another upgrade—it's topping major benchmarks in coding agents and reasoning tests.
It outperforms GPT-5.2 on some evaluations and posts top results on agentic coding and reasoning benchmarks, and demonstrates strong capabilities for orchestrating multi-tool workflows—
so if you want an edge in code or research projects, this one's worth checking out.