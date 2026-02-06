Claude Opus 4.6 is the ultimate coding and enterprise assistant
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.6, an AI model aimed at making coding and enterprise tasks way smoother.
It comes packed with a huge 200K context window (with a beta version stretching up to one million tokens), supports both text and image input, and can switch between four levels of reasoning effort—so it adapts to whatever you throw at it.
Claude Opus 4.6 uses adaptive thinking to handle everything from quick questions to deep problem-solving, plus it can summarize long chats so conversations never get lost.
Pricing starts at $5 for input and $25 for output per million tokens; the one million token beta is a bit pricier, but you get more room to work with.
The model excels in multi-step workflows, especially coding tasks
This model really shines when breaking down big coding tasks into smaller pieces—think of it as your reliable teammate for complex projects or bug hunts.
Engineers say they're able to hand off tough jobs confidently, thanks to its steady performance in multi-step workflows and polished code output.