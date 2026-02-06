Claude Opus 4.6 is the ultimate coding and enterprise assistant Technology Feb 06, 2026

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.6, an AI model aimed at making coding and enterprise tasks way smoother.

It comes packed with a huge 200K context window (with a beta version stretching up to one million tokens), supports both text and image input, and can switch between four levels of reasoning effort—so it adapts to whatever you throw at it.