Clear's WhatsApp-based AI service simplifies tax filing, says Suvesh Malhotra
Technology
Clear, a homegrown tax platform, is making tax filing way less stressful by using AI agents.
CTO Suvesh Malhotra shared how its two-year journey turned AI hype into real tools, like a WhatsApp-based service that helps gig workers and everyday users file taxes quickly and easily.
Clear's GL stream powers clear-tax.ai
Clear's big leap came from an internal hackathon where 600-plus employees built over 100 AI agents, showing off their creative spirit.
It also developed GL Stream for smarter data handling, which powers its new clear-tax.ai platform, designed to make even tough tax tasks simpler for finance teams.
Malhotra credits strong leadership and solid tech for making all this possible.