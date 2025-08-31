Climate change could make air travel bumpier, study warns Technology Aug 31, 2025

A new study out this August says climate change is set to make air travel rougher.

Researchers looked at 26 climate models and found that rising global temperatures are likely to affect jet streams—the fast winds planes rely on—causing more unstable skies.

Between 2015 and 2100, wind shear could jump by up to 27%, while the atmosphere's stability is expected to drop by as much as 20%.