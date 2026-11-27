Lightning could increase by 140% by century's end; here's why
What's the story
A recent study published in the journal Earth's Future has revealed that climate change could lead to a massive increase in lightning strikes globally. The research, conducted by scientists from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, predicts an increase of between 76% and 140% by the end of this century. This translates to roughly 30% more lightning for every degree of global warming.
Rising risk
Cloud-to-ground lightning could be most common in tropical regions
Cloud-to-ground lightning, which strikes the earth and can cause wildfires, power outages, and infrastructure damage, is responsible for thousands of deaths and the destruction of hundreds of millions of trees worldwide each year.
The study predicts that this type of lightning will be most common in tropical regions such as the Amazon rainforest, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.
Data discrepancy
New study's predictions much higher than earlier estimates
The new study's predictions are much higher than earlier estimates, which predicted a rise in cloud-to-ground lightning frequency by 8% to 17% per degree of warming.
This difference is mainly due to different mathematical models used to predict future lightning frequency and the use of a newer global lightning dataset in this study, the authors wrote.
Geographic impact
Alaska could see increase of up to 594% more lightning
The study also predicts that higher latitudes, where lightning is currently rare, could see the biggest changes from historical conditions.
The team's model projections show that lightning density could more than double in many regions.
For instance, Alaska could see an increase of between 116% and a staggering 594% more ground-striking lightning than during the baseline period when most of its land area received less than one bolt per square kilometer per year.