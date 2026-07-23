Climate change drives beavers into Canada's Arctic Northwest Territories
Technology
Beavers are heading into Canada's Arctic for the first time, thanks to climate change making things cozier up north.
A new study found that since 2008, beavers have been expanding their range into the Northwest Territories, following the spread of willow and alder shrubs, basically their favorite snacks and building materials.
Beaver dams threaten permafrost stability
These "ecosystem engineers" aren't just cute: they're reshaping the landscape.
Their dams are flooding new areas, changing water flow, and even threatening permafrost stability.
The research team (including Indigenous collaborators) used satellite images and chewed shrub scars to track this shift, offering a fresh way to monitor how wildlife responds as our planet heats up.