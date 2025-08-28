Climate change may increase bumpy flights, study warns
A new study from the University of Reading warns that climate change is likely to make clear-air turbulence—those sudden, invisible bumps you can't see coming—more common on flights.
Using 26 global climate models, researchers found that rising temperatures are messing with jet streams at cruising altitudes (around 35,000 feet), making it harder for pilots to predict and avoid rough patches.
Airlines might need longer seatbelt sign times
Clear-air turbulence isn't picked up by radar like storm turbulence, so it's tricky for pilots to dodge.
Study lead Joana Medeiros explained that stronger wind shear and less stable air are driving this trend.
Professor Paul Williams added that severe turbulence has already caused injuries and even fatalities in the past.
With high emissions expected to make things worse globally, airlines might need longer seatbelt sign times and better tech to keep passengers safe.