Climate change may increase bumpy flights, study warns

Airlines might need longer seatbelt sign times

Clear-air turbulence isn't picked up by radar like storm turbulence, so it's tricky for pilots to dodge.

Study lead Joana Medeiros explained that stronger wind shear and less stable air are driving this trend.

Professor Paul Williams added that severe turbulence has already caused injuries and even fatalities in the past.

With high emissions expected to make things worse globally, airlines might need longer seatbelt sign times and better tech to keep passengers safe.