Clinical trial shows daraxonrasib nearly doubles pancreatic cancer survival
Technology
A new drug called daraxonrasib is turning heads after clinical trials showed it nearly doubles survival time for people with pancreatic cancer, from 6.7 to 13.2 months.
This is a big deal, since pancreatic cancer is usually caught late and doesn't respond well to current treatments because of tricky KRAS protein mutations.
Daraxonrasib blocks KRAS, may boost immunotherapy
Daraxonrasib works by blocking KRAS, stopping tumor growth, and possibly making immunotherapy more effective.
Since RAS mutations are behind about 20% of all cancers (including some lung and colon cancers), this breakthrough could open up better treatment options for millions of people worldwide.