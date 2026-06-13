Clinical trial shows daraxonrasib nearly doubles pancreatic cancer survival Technology Jun 13, 2026

A new drug called daraxonrasib is turning heads after clinical trials showed it nearly doubles survival time for people with pancreatic cancer, from 6.7 to 13.2 months.

This is a big deal, since pancreatic cancer is usually caught late and doesn't respond well to current treatments because of tricky KRAS protein mutations.