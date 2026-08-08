Cloudflare launches Kitesurf browser built for AI web automation
Technology
Cloudflare has launched Kitesurf, a cloud browser built for AI, not humans.
Instead of focusing on tabs or extensions, Kitesurf helps AI bots handle web tasks like navigating sites and filling out forms.
It's all about making things run smoothly and efficiently for software, not people.
Kitesurf runs on Cloudflare Workers
Kitesurf runs on Cloudflare's Workers platform and is free to try in beta through Browser Run.
It uses less CPU and memory than Chromium when doing things like grabbing HTML or taking screenshots. Plus, it has to account for a different threat model and vulnerabilities like prompt injection attacks.
The tech under the hood includes a modern engine from Blitz, Firefox Stylo CSS, and Rust's Boa JS, so it's fast and up-to-date.