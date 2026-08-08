Cloudflare launches Kitesurf browser built for AI web automation

Kitesurf runs on Cloudflare's Workers platform and is free to try in beta through Browser Run.

It uses less CPU and memory than Chromium when doing things like grabbing HTML or taking screenshots. Plus, it has to account for a different threat model and vulnerabilities like prompt injection attacks.

The tech under the hood includes a modern engine from Blitz, Firefox Stylo CSS, and Rust's Boa JS, so it's fast and up-to-date.